On Friar Podcast: Overreacting and Underreacting to the Padres 7-Game Winning Streak … and All That Chemistry Stuff

The Padres have won seven straight games. The Padres are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot with nine games left to play. The Padres are finally doing what we waited for them to do all year. The Padres are ... what?

Too late?

Still alive?

Incredibly frustrating?

Rounding into form?

Beating up on bad teams?

Winning at the right time?

Doomed due to bad chemistry?

Figuring how to coexist?

The tough part here is literally all of those things could be right. The OnFriar Podcast tries to figure out where to find the truth. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain look at the recent hot streak from two extreme points of view and meet in the middle to try and determine just what's realistically possible for the rest of the season. Then they offer a look at the organizational atmosphere and whether or not changes in the front office need to happen for this franchise to live up to the potential of its talent and be truly great.

