Officials Serve Search Warrants at Two Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries in Spring Valley

Officials served search warrants at two unlicensed marijuana dispensaries Friday arresting 11 people and confiscating marijuana, THC-infused edibles and drinks, weapons and cash, authorities said.

One dispensary was located on the 600 block of Grand Avenue and the other dispensary was located on the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley.

The warrants were part of an investigation by detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department of illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, SDSO said.

Deputies from Santee and Lakeside joined detectives in the serving of

search warrants.

The following was seized from the illegal dispensary on the 700 block of Grand Avenue:

Four loaded firearms

Approximately $30,000 in U.S. Currency

415.5 pounds of processed marijuana

448.5 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles

406 pounds of THC vape products

397 pounds of concentrated marijuana

319 pounds of THC infused drinks

Two tactical plate carriers

The following was seized from the illegal dispensary on the 600 block of Grand Avenue:

Approximately $5,500 in U.S. currency

158 pounds of THC infused edibles

63 pounds of processed marijuana

131 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

35 pounds of concentrated marijuana

48 pounds of THC infused drinks

Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance

Team, which noted several alleged violations in the dispensaries, which they

said presented a potential danger to customers.

The compliance team requested San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off power to both dispensaries until the dangers could be mitigated.

"The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas,'' SDSO Sgt. Kamon Harris said. "We want to assure those we serve know the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods.''

Felony charges could be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the 11 people arrested at the dispensaries, the sergeant said.

No other information was released.