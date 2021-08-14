Officials Serve Search Warrants at Two Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries in Spring Valley

Officials served search warrants at two unlicensed marijuana dispensaries Friday arresting 11 people and confiscating marijuana, THC-infused edibles and drinks, weapons and cash, authorities said.
One dispensary was located on the 600 block of Grand Avenue and the other dispensary was located on the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley.
The warrants were part of an investigation by detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department of illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, SDSO said.
Deputies from Santee and Lakeside joined detectives in the serving of
search warrants.
The following was seized from the illegal dispensary on the 700 block of Grand Avenue:
- Four loaded firearms
- Approximately $30,000 in U.S. Currency
- 415.5 pounds of processed marijuana
- 448.5 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles
- 406 pounds of THC vape products
- 397 pounds of concentrated marijuana
- 319 pounds of THC infused drinks
- Two tactical plate carriers
The following was seized from the illegal dispensary on the 600 block of Grand Avenue:
- Approximately $5,500 in U.S. currency
- 158 pounds of THC infused edibles
- 63 pounds of processed marijuana
- 131 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products
- 35 pounds of concentrated marijuana
- 48 pounds of THC infused drinks
Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance
Team, which noted several alleged violations in the dispensaries, which they
said presented a potential danger to customers.
The compliance team requested San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off power to both dispensaries until the dangers could be mitigated.
"The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas,'' SDSO Sgt. Kamon Harris said. "We want to assure those we serve know the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods.''
Felony charges could be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the 11 people arrested at the dispensaries, the sergeant said.
No other information was released.