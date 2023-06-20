The man killed in a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration at Liberty Station over the holiday weekend was identified Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. at NTC Park at Cushing Road and Womble Road, where personnel from San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire Department were seen giving CPR to one victim.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, SDPD said the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office had identified the victim as 20-year-old Jonathan Shields-Pullum. No other information about Shields-Pullum was released.

A second man injured in the shooting was identified only as a 20-year-old male. He was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release Sunday.

The shooting was an isolated incident related to a physical fight that broke out within the crowd near the end of the event, Shebloski said.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a Juneteenth celebration.

Police described the suspect man in his mid-20s. he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

SDPD's Homicide Department is investigating the incident.

SDPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact is Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this story as more information arrives.