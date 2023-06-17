Search underway for hiker missing at Three Sisters Falls

Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing at Three Sisters Falls on Friday night.

The Julian Sheriff's Substation received a call Friday around 5 p.m. about someone who went underwater while swimming and did not resurface, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies, Cal Fire San Diego, the sheriff's helicopter and search and rescue volunteers scouted around the waterfalls for the missing person until sunset. It was too dark and dangerous to continue, police said.

A dam that feeds water to Three Sisters Falls was shut off around 8 p.m. to reduce the water flow.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The sheriff's volunteer dive unit is preparing to help, police said.

The trail is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated with the latest details.