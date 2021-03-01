Officer Injured Following Chase in Serra Mesa

A police officer was injured Monday morning following a chase in Serra Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported just after midnight in a residential neighborhood near Encino Avenue and Royale Crescent Court. At least one of the three suspects involved in the chase opened fire on officers, authorities said.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the response, though it is unclear if they were shot.

Shortly after the incident, two suspects, including the person who opened fire, were apprehended and taken into custody. Authorities said a third suspect remains "outstanding."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

It is unclear what prompted the initial chase. It is also unknown if officers shot back at the suspects.

The names of those apprehended in the chase and shooting have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.