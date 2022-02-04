Oceanside Police Say Woman Missing Since Last Friday

The Oceanside police are asking for the public's help Friday finding a woman who is missing and may be at risk.

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described by the Oceanside Police Department as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has a flower tattoo on her arm, and “It’s in Our Nature” tattoo on her right bicep and a Winnie the Pooh tattoo on one of her ankles.

According to police, she was last seen on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8:40 a.m. , when she left her mother's house in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court while driving a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with license plate 7GAB955. At the time, she was wearing a green military style jacket and bronze colored leggings.

In a photo provided by police she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights. Police said on Friday that she worked in several different locations around Oceanside. According to a flyer distributed by OPD, Otero's family believes she may have gone beach camping in her SUV. Otero's family also said she was known to visit Desert Hot Springs, Calif., and Joshua Tree State Park.

Anyone with information on Otero's location was asked to call the OPD at 760-435-4900.



The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.