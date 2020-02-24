OCEANSIDE

Oceanside Police Help Deliver Baby Girl On Side of Road

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Oceanside police officers helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 when her parents called to report they would not make it to the hospital in time.
Oceanside Police Department

Oceanside police helped deliver a healthy baby girl Monday morning after they responded to an urgent phone call from a man who said he was unsure if he and his wife would make it to the hospital.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the man reported he was en route to the hospital with his pregnant and they were unsure they would make it. Moments later, the man told police his wife was giving birth and he pulled the vehicle to the shoulder on Vista Way and Rancho Del Oro.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and rushed to the woman’s side to help deliver her baby with a medic kit. Within moments of reassuring the woman that her baby’s feet were exposed, the infant was delivered.

One officer swaddled the baby in gauze and placed her on the woman’s chest. After feeling her mother, the newborn began to breathe and cry.

Police said the parents are doing fine and were taken to Tri-City Medical Center for a follow-up.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDEPOLICEBaby
