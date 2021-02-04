Oceanside Man Dies at Mammoth Mountain, Was Found Upside Down in Snow

Mono County authorities confirmed the man who died on Mammoth Mountain was week has been identified as a North County resident.

Stephen Mitchell Aragon, 52, was found “upside down in deep snow” at the mountain on Jan. 28, according to a Mammoth Mountain spokesperson. As a result, Ski Patrol was dispatched to the mountain’s redwing area off Chair 8, where the Oceanside man was located.

At the scene, fellow visitors began to unbury the man and Ski Patrol immediately rendered aid to him. Aragon, who did not have a pulse, was given CPR and administered automated external defibrillator shocks before he was taken to Mammoth Hospital.

He died at the hospital, according to the spokesperson. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Mammoth Mountain had received up to 87 inches of snow since two days before the death, the spokesperson said. It was operating four lifts with access to 16 trails at the time.