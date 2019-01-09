A man became caught in the jetty in Ocean Beach after attempting to rescue his dog from the rough waters Wednesday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department got a call at 1:49 p.m. about a needed water rescue near Abbott Street and West Point Loma Boulevard.

SDFD was able to retrieve the man caught in the jetty and began performing CPR life-saving measures, the agency said.

Officials at the scene said the man’s dog was okay.

The man was then transported to UCSD Hillcrest. He was “struggling” for a while, said Sgt. Stirk with the San Diego Police Department.

He was unconscious, and he was not breathing, according to SDFD.

He was said to be in his 50s or 60s.

No other information was available.

