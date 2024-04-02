Oak Park Murder Mystery: Was victim fatally shot while arguing with men or driving away?

Authorities publicly identified a 25-year-old man on Tuesday who was fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Chollas Lake Park.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a traffic accident at about 11 p.m. Friday found Andres Dominguez of Poway in a crashed vehicle at Michael and 60th streets in Oak Park, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego police homicide detectives are now investigating after a man was found shot in a crashed car in Oak Park.

Paramedics took Dominguez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"It is still early in the investigation, but detectives have learned the victim was possibly involved in some type of verbal altercation with two other [men] in the ... area," SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said Tuesday.

Following the shooting, the victim got into his car and drove a short distance before crashing it into a roadside fence and passing out.

Police have no detailed descriptions of the shooter or his companion.

"Homicide detectives are in the process of attempting to locate any witnesses, surveillance video or physical evidence that may assist in solving this case," the lieutenant said.