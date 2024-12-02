Crime and Courts

North County nurse sentenced after failed attempt to sexually assault co-worker

A former Tri-City Medical Center nurse convicted of trying to sexually assault a co-worker was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison.

Gary Johnson, 63, was found guilty by a Vista jury earlier this year of burglary and attempted sexual assault of an unconscious person.

In April, prosecutors said, Johnson showed up at the victim's Oceanside apartment unannounced about 3 a.m. while carrying items that included a condom and a bottle of anesthetic. Johnson was confronted by the woman's boyfriend, who tackled Johnson and held him until police arrived.

Along with serving the prison sentence, Johnson's will have to register as a sex offender.

