Non-Profit Learning from Pandemic, Implementing New Ideas on How to Serve Even More

Creating ways to thrive, especially during a pandemic is no easy task, but businesses are now looking at new, innovative ways with how they operate -- that includes one local non-profit organization that helps those with disabilities.

The organization is called Options For All and although it' been in San Diego for the past 35 years, it helps people all across the state.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, employees would normally pick up individuals in the program and physically take them to different activities and jobs. Since that can’t happen now, the organization had to get creative.

One of the programs they’re still able to offer is a film production, editing and costume design class.

Usually, someone would take a program like this in person, but through Zoom, they’re able to still meet and explore different ideas.

Options for All helps intellectually and developmentally disabled adults find jobs and interact with others.

The main goal of the non-profit is to get this community out of their homes and build connections with others. The interaction is so important for everyone, and many still working right now.

Now, the President & CEO of Options For All, Ken Barnes, is thinking of ways to implement new elements into their practices that they’ve learned over the past couple of months.

“I think there’s thousands of more persons that we could get to. We could find people for example who are living in remote areas that can’t really be reached, it’s not functional to drive there and pick up, there’s no public transportation out that way. At least we can touch them a little bit,” explained Barnes.

Options For All serves 1,400 people across the state and 300 of those are supported with jobs.

