Alaska Airlines to offer non-stop flight to Oregon's Rogue Valley from San Diego

Alaska Airlines will begin offering a daily nonstop flight to Medford through Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport starting May 15.

Alaska Airlines has added another route from the San Diego International Airport, this time to Medford, Oregon, it was announced Tuesday.

"We are pleased that Alaska Airlines is continuing to grow its service from San Diego and offer new options to many destinations on the west coast, across the country, and internationally," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "This new nonstop service to Medford offers Southern Californians direct access to this Pacific Northwest city known for its picturesque Rogue Valley and close proximity to world-renowned Crater Lake National Park, while providing easy access for Oregonians to San Diego's year-round warm climate and miles of coastline."

The route will be the 41st nonstop destination offered by Alaska from SAN. The carrier already offers routes to cities across the Pacific Northwest, Northeast, all four major Hawaiian islands and locations in Mexico and Florida.

