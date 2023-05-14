No Easy Way to Put It: Padres Swept By Dodgers

This is going to be quick because, to be honest, I am sick and tired of writing the same thing over and over and over again. The Padres simply cannot hit right now. On Mother's Day in Los Angeles they were bad even by the incredibly low standards they've set for themselves this season.

The Dodgers completed a sweep of San Diego with a 4-0 win at Dodger Stadium. Two innings stand out as examples of how much San Diego is struggling at the plate. In both they had golden chances to score runs, chances that most good teams convert more often than not:

1st Inning

Fernando Tatis Jr. - Leadoff double

Manny Machado - Groundout to shortstop

Juan Soto - Strikes out looking (granted, this was a terrible call by umpire Bill Miller)

Xander Bogaerts - Strikes out swinging

3rd Inning

Trent Grisham - Leadoff double

Brett Sullivan - Strikes out swinging

Tatis Jr. - Walks

Machado - Pops out to shortstop

Soto - Flies out to center

This offense loaded with All-Stars went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, further cementing its place as far and away the worst hitting team in the Major League Baseball in that incredibly important stat. Machado is mired in a 1-for-20 slump. This simply is not working and, with 41 games in the books, we can't keep saying "it's still early" anymore.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, didn't get many opportunities to score but took advantage of theirs. Ryan Weathers returned from a stint at Triple-A El Paso and did enough to give his team a chance to win. In the 3rd inning he gave up a double to Miguel Rojas then made one mistake, elevating a changeup to Mookie Betts.

Unlike the Padres superstars, Betts did not miss.

Mookie ripped a 2-run homer to left to give the Dodgers all the runs they needed. L.A. got two more in the 6th inning after Weathers was pulled with two outs and two on. Brent Honeywell came in and surrendered a double to Miguel Vargas, bringing in both runners and ... for this current version of the Padres offense ... putting it way out of reach.

The Padres are now a full 7.0 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West and three games under .500. They start a 3-game series against the Royals at Petco Park on Monday.

