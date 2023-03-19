Nine Cars Damaged in Apartment Fire in Chula Vista

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire Sunday after several cars were destroyed in a Chula Vista apartment complex.

The fire was reported at 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kennedy Street. A fire investigator told NBC 7 that a total of nine cars were either damaged or destroyed by the fire. The parking structure that the cars were in was also heavily damaged.

Chula Vista Fire worked to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings and quickly put out the flames. Some residents did have to be evacuated but were later allowed to go back home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

