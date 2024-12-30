New Year's Eve in San Diego: Events to kick off 2025

Family-friendly events

Kids’ New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Legoland | $79+

Join in the festivities and celebrate the New Year early with rides, activities and a whole lot of fun. Celebrate with an early fireworks display illuminating the sky and welcoming in 2025.

Masquerade at the Marsh

Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Living Coast Discovery Center | $20+

Put on your favorite masquerade mask and prepare for an evening packed with fun, adventure and surprises.

National Comedy Theatre New Year's Eve Spectacular

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | 3717 India Street | $59

Enjoy delicious gourmet desserts before the performance, followed by San Diego's award-winning comedy show. It all finishes up with a countdown to midnight, champagne toast, and after-party with the cast in the theatre.

Seaworld Fireworks

Dec. 31 starting at 6 p.m. | 500 SeaWorld Drive | $55+

Ring in the New Year with the wonder and awe of SeaWorld San Diego. After an unforgettable day of exciting shows, amazing animals, and thrilling rides, the park will transform at dusk into an electrifying celebration featuring dazzling lights and music.

Yoga on the Beach

Dec. 31 from 3 - 4 p.m. | Coronado Central Beach | Free

Join San Diego yoga teacher Amy Baack of Mind Body Badass for a soulful, all-levels beach yoga flow as we close out 2024 with the stunning Coronado sunset as our backdrop. This special New Year's Eve class is designed to help you reflect on the past year, set your intentions for the new one, and move your body with gratitude. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or a beginner, this All-Levels practice will leave you feeling grounded, inspired, and ready for the possibilities of 2025.

Parties and performances

Wild Horses Festival with Post Malone

Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Petco Park | $150 +

Looking for a NYE concert party? Don’t miss the Wild Horses Festival, headlined by the iconic singer, Post Malone.

Andaz San Diego Roaring 2025

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | 600 F Street | $65+

New Years Eve 2025 celebration with drinks, DJ, and good vibes - hosted at Andaz San Diego's iconic club space in Gaslamp Quarter.

Big Night San Diego

Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. | Hilton San Diego Bayfront | $100+

Big Night San Diego is excited to be back again at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, to ring in 2025 at the 22nd annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Register here.

Mavericks 2025 New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. | 860 Garnet Avenue | $50

Join us as we ring in 2025 the only way we know how... Multiple DJ's, Dance Floors, Balloon Drops, Roaming Entertainment and much more!

New Year's Eve Party at The Rooftop Bar

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. | 201 North Myers Street, Oceanside | $170+

Ring in 2025 with elegance and style at The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Beach Resort! This year’s New Year's Eve celebration transforms our outdoor space into a luxurious Chalet Chic winter wonderland under the stars.

Rockin’ New Year’s Eve at The Laundry Pub

Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Hotel Del Coronado | $188.82 + tax

Let's rock in the New Year together with an unforgettable night of music at The Laundry Pub. With a live band playing rock 'n' roll and blues, a full open bar and a decadent dessert bar. Celebrate inside the historic laundry building or outside in the beer garden.

San Diego New Year's Eve Bar Crawl Party 2025

Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | 715 4th Ave | $43.37

San Diego New Year's Eve Bar Crawl is back; and we’ve taken care of the party for you! We go all out this NYE in San Diego's most famous bar hopping destinations with VIP entry to fantastic venues, exclusive deals and drink specials.

Tower 23 NYE

Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | 723 Felspar Street | $40 - $50

Disco (count)down to 2025 at Studio 23 this New Year's Eve. Our funky beachside bash will be swooning with good eats, groovy tracks, and sweeping oceanfront views as you dine and dance.