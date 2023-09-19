New student housing at San Diego City College will rent for $500 below market

San Diego City College is one step closer to building an affordable housing apartment complex for students on its campus, according the San Diego Community College District.

SDCCD's Board of Trustees approved the housing project at a meeting on Sept. 14.

The district is partnering with development company, The Michaels Organization, to build the complex where City College's Child Development Center is currently being demolished in preparation for the new construction.

City College counts itself among the first community colleges being selected for California's Affordable Student Housing Program. The housing is intended to serve students with the most need for affordable housing to pursue their education such as: low-income students, veterans, foster youth and others, SDCCD said.

Students living in the housing will pay below-market rates and have services such as counseling and tutoring available to them.

SDCCD said the project is expected to be completed by early 2028.

What will the apartment complex be like?

Currently, the district's plan calls for rent per bed to cost at least $500 below the market, according to Jack Beresford, Director of SDCCD's Communications and Public Relations Department.

The complex will be a seven-and-eight stories with 800 units, according to SDCCD. It will be located on the block bounded by 16th, 17th, B and C Streets at the downtown San Diego campus.

Two to four students will likely be housed in each unit. The building plan includes a laundry, a grab-and-go store, a kitchen/lounge, study spaces, plus a tutoring office.

The new apartment complex will be built where SDCCD's old Child Development Center is being demolished.

City College students and housing insecurity

Many college students face housing insecurity or are homeless. A 2020 survey found that 64% of City College students faced housing insecurity and 20% reported being homeless, according to SDCCD.

“We are committed to providing students with safe and affordable housing, along with the services they need, so they can successfully reach their education goals,” said San Diego City College President Ricky Shabazz.

The map below shows where the housing will be built:

The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization will be leading the development of this housing project, such as obtaining permits, designing the project, construction and operations, according to Joel Peterson, Vice Chancellor of Operations, Enterprise Services and Facilities of SDCCD.

“While the district must approve all steps, the developer oversees the entire process because they have the expertise,” Peterson said.

Michaels is based in New Jersey and has been building projects all over the nation for more than 50 years, including 6,000 units of university student housing, affordable and military housing, SDCCD said.

The district is currently looking at numerous options to finance the project, including state funding, a general obligation bond, and/or revenue bonds, said Gregory Smith, Acting Chancellor of SDCCD.

“Addressing our students’ basic needs is a priority for our district and San Diego City College,” said Smith.

“Affordable housing is a critical new tool in expanding access and ensuring the success of our students. We are committed to moving forward with this project. We have many options available to us to make this a reality.”

SDCCD will still own the land while Michaels will help structure financing for the construction and operation costs of the facility, SDCCD said.