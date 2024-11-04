Need a ride to vote? North County Transit District offers free rides to vote on Election Day

Need to hitch a ride to cast your vote in Northern San Diego County? You're in luck! North County Transit District is offering free rides to the polls all day on Election Day, Nov. 5 for the 2024 General Election.

The rides include COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, NCTD+ and NCTD LIFT, the district's paratransit service to eligible individuals with disabilities.

This does not include Amtrak, nor MTS services, according to the district.

For more information on NCTD's transit schedule for Election Day, click here.