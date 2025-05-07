Bay Park Elementary teacher with stage 4 cancer surprised with dream supplies

As we celebrate teacher appreciation this week, Bay Park Elementary surprised one of its teachers in a very special way on Wednesday.

“Welcome Mrs. Pecina. Welcome all the teachers … Can we give all the teachers a big round of applause?” said Melissa Wood, the school's principal.

Mrs. Pecina has taught at Bay Park Elementary for 13 years. All who know her, know her heart and dedication to her fourth and fifth graders.

“She is so fun. To know her is to love her," Wood said about Mrs. Pecina. "She managed to take a really, really hard year and turn it, probably one of the hardest years of her life, and turning it into making it one of the best years of all of your lives."

Mrs. Pecina is battling stage 4 cancer.

This year, she began chemo treatment, and some of her students even shaved their heads in solidarity. But she has not let those challenges define her. Instead, she’s used them to foster a culture of kindness, empathy and resilience at Bay Park Elementary.

“She’s done amazing this year," said Ivy Baskerville, one of her students. "She powered through. She’s been so kind. Even when she didn’t feel good, she still came to school because she loves her class."

On Wednesday, the San Diego Honda Dealers’ Random Acts of Helpfulness surprised her with a dream supply wish list.

“We’re here with a random act of helpfulness, and there is $5,000 worth of school supplies,” Monica Noriega with Honda said as she was unveiling the surprise.

“I’m just very grateful to be here, to have the energy to be here," Mrs. Pecina said. "Thank you so much, Honda. This is super awesome."

The list includes art supplies, books and adjustable floor seating for students. It's everything she wanted to make this school year a little brighter and more colorful for her and her students.

“I try to give as much as I can to my class, but some of these wish list items were kind of like dream things that I’m like, 'These would be super cool,' but didn’t really think it would happen. To know that some of that stuff has been purchased out of love is just awesome,” Mrs. Pecina said.

More teachers were honored at schools this week with other dream supply giveaways.