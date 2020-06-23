Navy Sailor Accused in Woman's Slaying at Midway-Area Motel Due in Court

A Navy sailor accused of murdering a woman at a Midway-area motel last month was slated to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 27, was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly killing 32-year-old Rosa Jaco on May 4, according to San Diego police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. that night, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a lodge in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

San Diego police are investigating what they called a suspicious death at a Midway District motel.

"As the medics were administering CPR, other people in the area were becoming disruptive and impeding their efforts," Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

While trying to revive Jaco, the ambulance crew "noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided," Dobbs said.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jaco's death a homicide.

Police have declined to release further details about the case, including how the victim died.

"To continue to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing the cause of death at this time," Lt. Andra Brown said in a statement last week announcing Wisher's arrest.

Wisher is being held in custody without bail.

