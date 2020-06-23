arraignment

Navy Sailor Accused in Woman's Slaying at Midway-Area Motel Due in Court

By City News Service

Getty Images

A Navy sailor accused of murdering a woman at a Midway-area motel last month was slated to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 27, was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly killing 32-year-old Rosa Jaco on May 4, according to San Diego police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. that night, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a lodge in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Rate Up, 10 Community Outbreaks in 7 Days

Juneteenth 8 mins ago

San Diego Unified to Consider Recognizing Juneteenth as Annual Holiday

San Diego police are investigating what they called a suspicious death at a Midway District motel.

"As the medics were administering CPR, other people in the area were becoming disruptive and impeding their efforts," Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

While trying to revive Jaco, the ambulance crew "noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided," Dobbs said.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jaco's death a homicide.

Police have declined to release further details about the case, including how the victim died.

"To continue to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing the cause of death at this time," Lt. Andra Brown said in a statement last week announcing Wisher's arrest. 

Wisher is being held in custody without bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

arraignmentsailorMurderNAVY SAILORMotel
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us