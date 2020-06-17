Arrest Made 6 Weeks After Homicide at Midway Motel

San Diego police, with the help of Naval investigators, made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a homicide at a motel in the Midway District in early May.

Rosa Jaco, 32, died May 4 at a motel on the 3800 block of Greenwood Street and her death was ruled a homicide days later.

Jaco was the subject of an emergency medical aid call to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. As paramedics were giving her CPR, they noted “the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided," according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Matt Dobbs.

While CPR was being given, other people at the motel “were becoming disruptive” and impeding medics’ efforts to resuscitate the woman, Dobbs said.

Jaco was pronounced dead at the scene soon after and homicide investigators were called to the scene.

An autopsy later revealed Jaco's manner of death was a homicide. Investigators did not reveal how she died.

On Tuesday, SDPD and Naval Criminal Investigation Services personnel arrested 27-year-old Marquise Tyree Wisher in connection to Jaco's killing. Wisher was booked into county jail on undisclosed charges.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.