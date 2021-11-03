National City Schools Will Make COVID-19 Vaccines Available to Children

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to younger children at National City schools as part of a partnership with the Samahan Health Center, it was announced Tuesday.

All 10 schools within the National School District will be offering the coronavirus vaccine to 4,000 students ages 5 to 11. The partnership comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids in that age range.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“As a parent of three NSD students, I know our National City youth -- the next generation of leaders -- are ready to be part of the solution,” Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said in a statement. “National City will continue to work with our partners to provide convenient, safe and abundant access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our families, parents, caregivers and their little ones!”

The decision to make the shots available at schools was made in order to provide children a comfortable and familiar vaccine site.

With coronavirus vaccines soon to be available to children ages 5 through 11, kids may not be as excited as their parents to get their shots. Whether it’s their COVID-19 vaccine or their other routine vaccinations, here’s how to help your child get through the stress of getting their shots.

“From all levels (national, state and counties) by working together we must ensure that no one is left behind,” Samahan Health Center Executive Director, Ely Primero, said in a statement. “Let’s make sure we vaccinate the 4,000 plus students (5–11-year-olds) in our district. No one is safe from the pandemic until everyone is vaccinated.”

It is unclear how soon the vaccines will be offered at National City Schools, but details are expected to be announced in a press conference scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.