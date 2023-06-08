National City Police need public's help solving two shootings, including a double homicide

The National City Police Department is hoping that the public can help them solve two shootings, including one that killed two teenagers, in the past year.

“We’re getting ready to have thousands of kids within the county of San Diego graduate from high school,” NCPD Captain Derek Aydelotte told NBC 7. “It’s summertime, people are going to be out. Yes, it’s a concern and that’s why we need the public’s help so we can take the people involved in this off the streets.”

The first of the two shootings, a double homicide, happened on Oct. 28, 2022. NCPD said they received multiple 911 calls at around 11:35 in the evening. They arrived to find two people, later identified as 18-year-old Edwin Barrera and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera, lying in the street. They were taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard from the victim's mother and classmates at a vigil in her memory.

Capt. Aydelotte told NBC 7 the shooting happened on E. 17th Street when two groups approached each other outside of a Halloween party at a nearby home. Barrera and Aguilera were shot, with dozens of people around, but police are still trying to get those witnesses to come forward.

“They can help us whether that information is very, very little or they have lots of information. Every piece of information is helpful in cases like this,” Aydelotte said.

The families of Berrera and Aguilera joined NCPD at a press conference on Thursday to talk about the investigation. Diana Del Valle, Aguilera’s mother, said she has now lost two daughters to gun violence in the past few years.

“My life has been pretty much destroyed and I have been picking up the pieces,” Del Valle said. “We need any information that you might have from what happened that night so my daughter can have justice.”

The second shooting, an attempted double homicide, happened on Feb. 4, 2023 at around 10 at night. 20-year-old Michael Porter and 17-year-old Ismael Astorga were walking with friends to a taco shop near 2531 E. Plaza Blvd. Police said that when a sedan pulled up next to them, a passenger got out and shot Porter and Astorga, both in the head.

They were taken to the hospital and both survived the shooting, but NCPD added they were seriously hurt and will likely be dealing with health complications for the rest of their lives.

“We beg you for help in seeking justice,” Desirae Porter, Michael Porter’s mother, said. “We should not be scared to allow our kids to walk to the store or any taco shop.”

Surveillance video distributed by NCPD shows a light-colored, four-door car leaving the area after the shooting. Two witnesses were also able to meet with a sketch artist and create images of the suspected shooter. They are described as a 5-foot-6-inch to 5-foot-7-inch man with dark hair.

While police have video of the car, they do not know what the make and model is. They also do not know who is shown in the sketches, which is exactly what they’d like the public’s help to find out.

“Yes, it’s a great lead, but it's only a picture now. We need a name,” said Aydelotte.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through San Diego Crime Stoppers.