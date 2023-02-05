Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot and Injured Two People in National City

Two people were shot and injured in National City Saturday night and police are looking for a suspect.

The shooting was reported at around 10 p.m. on the 2500 block of E Plaza Boulevard behind a firestone tire station. The two victims suffered life-threatening injuries, National City Police said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said they are talking to witnesses to get more details on the shooting.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.