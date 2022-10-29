Two Young People Shot, Killed in National City: Police

Two young people were shot and killed Friday night in National City, police said.

At around 11:34 p.m. National City police received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at the 1800 block of E. 17th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they started performing CPR on the two victims who were struck by gunfire, police said.

"I got ready for bed and I heard three gunshots kind of sporadically, like, 'Pow pow pow,'" said Jon Keller, a neighbor. "I looked out my window and I saw someone lying in the middle of the street. And then an officer working on another body. It was very sad."

After being taken to a local hospital, both victims were pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victims as an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

NCPD detectives are investigating the incident. There have been no arrests and police did not give out a suspect description.

"We’re in desperate need of the public’s assistance with this case. This is a tragic incident where you have an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old killed and we need the public’s help," said NCPD Lt. Derek Aydelotte.

You can contact National City Police Department Investigations Division at (619)336-4457. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.