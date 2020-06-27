National City Launches Shared Street Pilot Program to Provide Outdoor Space

The City of National City will temporarily implement a shared streets pilot program to create safe spaces for residents to bike, walk, run, scoot, and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a grant from SANDAG, the city will temporarily close one and a half blocks of residential streets along W. 14th Street near Casa de Salud Youth Center, starting midblock between Wilson Avenue and Harding Avenue, and continue to Coolidge Avenue.

The closures will take place from Tuesday, June 30 through Thursday, July 30.

The closure will apply to thru traffic. Streets will remain open to local traffic, including deliveries and waste services.

We're encouraging #NationalCity to get outside & play, bike, scoot & have fun! June 30th-July 30th; in partnership with @SANDAG we're creating more outdoor space by temporarily closing 1.5 blocks to launch our #SharedStreets Program! https://t.co/H4Hbi2s6mg pic.twitter.com/FTA3qhIz8s — National City (@CityOfNatlCity) June 26, 2020

The program dubbed, "National City's Shared Streets program" will allow local residents to spend time outside while maintaining six feet of physical distance from their neighbors, the city said.

"We are encouraging the community to get outside and play, bring your bike, scooter, or your favorite sneakers and get some exercise outdoors," the city explained.

On July 10, the Community Services Department will be highlighting the program by distributing 100 free activity bags along with free 100 snow cones to kids in front of the Casa De Salud Youth Center.

"We will be distributing 100 free activity bags for kids; which will include sidewalk chalk, jump ropes, water balloons, and more fun goodies," the city said. "This 'Summer Kickoff' is a great way to encourage outdoor activities while following state and local guidelines."