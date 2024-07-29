San Diego

Watch: Mysterious fireball fly-by spotted by dozens of San Diegans

The so-far unidentified object flew through the night sky last Thursday evening and was spotted as far east as Texas

By Eric S. Page

The video looks like it could be the opening scene of "E.T."

A bright light slowly traverses the sky, trailing an incandescent tail. In the foreground, bugs buzz and flora gently shimmers in the breeze near a barn.

Only the video was shot the night of July 25 night in San Marcos by a security camera owned by Rebecca Woods.

"Our camera is facing south and the object flew from west to east," Woods told NBC 7 over the weekend. "I first thought it might be a Starlink launch because this is the exact trajectory I’ve seen in previous launches but there was nothing scheduled."

We've seen a few of those Starlink launches ourselves, and this one looks very different.

NBC 7 has reached out to NASA for guidance but has yet to receive a reply.

There were dozens of replies on X to a post from @HansRudolphNeat shortly before 9:30 that night, asking if anybody else saw it.

One poster offered a theory: "Satellite burning up on re-entry," wondered #spgreenwood, an idea possibly supported by @DrMarigold11, who said he saw the unidentified flying object break apart in New Mexico.

Spotters reported the object from all over, from Oceanside to Tijuana — and as far east as Texas, a list including:

  • Chula Vista
  • Coachella Valley
  • Encinitas
  • EscondidoMission Bay
  • Gaslamp Quarter
  • Mission Valley
  • New Mexico
  • Oceanside Harbor
  • Ojinaga Chihuahua/Presidio, Texas
  • Pacific Beach
  • Mission Beach
  • Mission Bay
  • Tijuana
  • Torrance

The watch commander for the San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 on Friday that nobody had called to report the mysterious orb, nor does it appear to be connected with last weekend's return of Comic-Con.

