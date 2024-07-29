Watch: Mysterious fireball fly-by spotted by dozens of San Diegans

The video looks like it could be the opening scene of "E.T."
A bright light slowly traverses the sky, trailing an incandescent tail. In the foreground, bugs buzz and flora gently shimmers in the breeze near a barn.
Only the video was shot the night of July 25 night in San Marcos by a security camera owned by Rebecca Woods.
"Our camera is facing south and the object flew from west to east," Woods told NBC 7 over the weekend. "I first thought it might be a Starlink launch because this is the exact trajectory I’ve seen in previous launches but there was nothing scheduled."
We've seen a few of those Starlink launches ourselves, and this one looks very different.
NBC 7 has reached out to NASA for guidance but has yet to receive a reply.
There were dozens of replies on X to a post from @HansRudolphNeat shortly before 9:30 that night, asking if anybody else saw it.
One poster offered a theory: "Satellite burning up on re-entry," wondered #spgreenwood, an idea possibly supported by @DrMarigold11, who said he saw the unidentified flying object break apart in New Mexico.
Spotters reported the object from all over, from Oceanside to Tijuana — and as far east as Texas, a list including:
- Chula Vista
- Coachella Valley
- Encinitas
- EscondidoMission Bay
- Gaslamp Quarter
- Mission Valley
- New Mexico
- Oceanside Harbor
- Ojinaga Chihuahua/Presidio, Texas
- Pacific Beach
- Mission Beach
- Tijuana
- Torrance
The watch commander for the San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 on Friday that nobody had called to report the mysterious orb, nor does it appear to be connected with last weekend's return of Comic-Con.