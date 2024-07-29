Watch: Mysterious fireball fly-by spotted by dozens of San Diegans

The video looks like it could be the opening scene of "E.T."

A bright light slowly traverses the sky, trailing an incandescent tail. In the foreground, bugs buzz and flora gently shimmers in the breeze near a barn.

Only the video was shot the night of July 25 night in San Marcos by a security camera owned by Rebecca Woods.

"Our camera is facing south and the object flew from west to east," Woods told NBC 7 over the weekend. "I first thought it might be a Starlink launch because this is the exact trajectory I’ve seen in previous launches but there was nothing scheduled."

We've seen a few of those Starlink launches ourselves, and this one looks very different.

NBC 7 has reached out to NASA for guidance but has yet to receive a reply.

Did anyone in San Diego just see an insane shooting star fly across the sky? It looked close, and flew across the entire field of view. Like asteroid maybe? wtf was that — Hans Neat (@HansRudolphNeat) July 26, 2024

There were dozens of replies on X to a post from @HansRudolphNeat shortly before 9:30 that night, asking if anybody else saw it.

One poster offered a theory: "Satellite burning up on re-entry," wondered #spgreenwood, an idea possibly supported by @DrMarigold11, who said he saw the unidentified flying object break apart in New Mexico.

Saw it. This is from Mission Valley looking south. pic.twitter.com/bqhz5Vney4 — Mike Davis (@Mr_Noggy) July 26, 2024

Spotters reported the object from all over, from Oceanside to Tijuana — and as far east as Texas, a list including:

Chula Vista

Coachella Valley

Encinitas

EscondidoMission Bay

Gaslamp Quarter

Mission Valley

New Mexico

Oceanside Harbor

Ojinaga Chihuahua/Presidio, Texas

Pacific Beach

Mission Beach

Mission Bay

Tijuana

Torrance

The watch commander for the San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 on Friday that nobody had called to report the mysterious orb, nor does it appear to be connected with last weekend's return of Comic-Con.