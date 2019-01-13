A multi-vehicle crash on State Route 125 in Lemon Grove left one car flipped, another spun out, and more damaged Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the first car flipped over and landed upside down on the shoulder near Troy Street, another car spun out to apparently avoid the wreckage, causing a chain reaction of crashes behind it, CHP said.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

One man was seen being arrested after the crash, though officials have not released information on this arrest at this time.

CHP blocked the fourth lane on northbound SR-125.

No other information was available.

