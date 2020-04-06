MTS to Reduce Bus Routes Amid Decreased Ridership

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System will soon reduce bus routes after seeing a steep decrease in ridership amid the government’s stay at home order.

Beginning April 13, the routes will be reduced and passengers will no longer be allowed to pay with cash to take the bus, according to MTS spokesperson Marcial Gutiérrez. Ridership has decreased by 65% as a result of last month’s stay at home order.

Adding to the new changes, seniors and those who have special needs will be able to enter buses through its front doors, but all other passengers will be required to enter through the back doors.

Bus drivers are still not required by law to wear face masks, but MTS officials are working on providing supplies to them, Gutiérrez said.

On Friday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called April a pivotal month for San Diego County in discovering how severe the pandemic will affect the region.

"We believe this is the month where we find out if we end up like Italy or New York or if we find ourselves through a better pathway and a better direction,” he said.

