Get around San Diego on New Year's Eve for free on MTS buses, trolleys

The San Diego Metro Transit System will be offering free rides on New Year's Eve.

All MTS bus and trolley routes will be free to passengers from 6 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

"MTS will operate extra late-night service on all three trolley lines, with service past 2 a.m., allowing you to enjoy the festivities and still ensure a safe ride home. Ring in the New Year downtown and plan to let the Trolley take you home," transit officials said in a statement.

A complete New Year's Eve bus and trolley service schedule can be found here.

The North County Transit District will also be providing free rides after 6 p.m., which includes SPRINTER, COASTER and BREEZE bus services.