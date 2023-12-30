New Year's Eve

Get around San Diego on New Year's Eve for free on MTS buses, trolleys

All MTS bus and trolley routes will be free to passengers from 6 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday

By City News Service

An undated image of an MTS bus traveling in San Diego.
NBC 7

The San Diego Metro Transit System will be offering free rides on New Year's Eve.

All MTS bus and trolley routes will be free to passengers from 6 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

"MTS will operate extra late-night service on all three trolley lines, with service past 2 a.m., allowing you to enjoy the festivities and still ensure a safe ride home. Ring in the New Year downtown and plan to let the Trolley take you home," transit officials said in a statement.

A complete New Year's Eve bus and trolley service schedule can be found here.

The North County Transit District will also be providing free rides after 6 p.m., which includes SPRINTER, COASTER and BREEZE bus services.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

