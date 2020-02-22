Motorcyclist Dies in Late Night Miramar Ranch Crash

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Saturday after losing control of his bike, hitting the center median curb and continuing across the lanes of Scripps Poway Parkway in the Miramar Ranch area, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash took place on Scripps Poway Parkway, near 11800 block of Spruce Run Drive, at 1 a.m. Saturday, SDPD Officer J. Buttle said.

The motorcyclist riding a 2017 Yamaha was traveling too fast to negotiate the bend in the road, Buttle said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

SDPD is investigating the incident.