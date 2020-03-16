rain

More ‘Unsettled’ Rain Coming, Winter Weather Advisory for SD Mountains

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego's mountains, which should see some snow

By Monica Garske

The rainy weather will linger over the next few days across San Diego County while winter weather hits local mountains.

The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory would be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday in areas above 5,000 feet in elevation. Snow is expected in San Diego’s mountains; the NWS said snow accumulations could be up to 3 inches, with localized amounts to 6 inches.

The winter weather will impact roadways and the NWS warned streets would be slippery. Anyone driving to the Mount Laguna and Idyllwild areas should carry chains and be prepared for snow-covered roads.

In NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast Monday, Ashley Matthews said there would be a chance of rain for the next several days.

She expected rain to move in around 6 p.m., starting with North County communities like Oceanside and Carlsbad. Matthews said the rain will hit across the county after that, through the overnight hours as the storm moves east. There’s also a slight chance of rain lingering into early Tuesday.

She said Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain and areas above 6,000 feet should see about 3 to 5 inches of snow, and Julian between 1 and 2 inches.

It’ll also be breezy across the county, with winds expected around 30 mph, according to Matthews.

Just like last week, Matthews said the weather pattern this week will remain “unsettled.” She said conditions will be dry Friday, but there’s a chance of rain again Saturday.

