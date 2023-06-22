Mom accused of DUI in deaths of son, daughter on SR-78 to appear in court

The mother accused of driving under the influence at the time of her children’s deaths on a Vista freeway is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in connection with the fatalities.

Sandra Ortiz, 33, of Vista, faces charges that include DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child endangerment in connection with the deaths of 10-year-old Alan Gerardo Aguilar and 16-year-old Amy Monserrat Beltran. The children were hit by a car on State Route 78 on Sunday when they exited their mother’s vehicle and stepped onto the freeway.

The children’s father, Miguel Aguilar, told NBC 7 he believes the kids were trying to retrieve a backpack and suitcase that flew off the car’s roof.

“I wish I could have been there," Aguilar said. "That way I could have done something. I would have been the one getting off — stop the traffic or something — instead of my children in the middle of traffic getting hit.”

According to Aguilar, the family had been staying in hotels after falling on hard times. All eight members of their family had been sleeping in their GMC Yukon during the past week.

The incident occurred after their mother pulled over onto the edge of the freeway, possibly because of the luggage strapped to the top.

He added that he and Ortiz had been together for 13 years.

"I love her to death. I hope that one day she sees this and knows that I do love her,” Aguilar said. “And I don’t hold anything against her for the loss of our kids. It's not her fault."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact CHP’s Oceanside-area office at 760-643-3400.

Ortiz is being held on $500,000 bail. It is unclear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.