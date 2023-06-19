Woman accused of DUI after 2 kids who were her passengers are killed on freeway in Vista

A woman, who law enforcement say was driving the SUV that two children were in before they hopped out and were killed by another driver on a Vista freeway, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident was reported Sunday evening when the children – a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – were struck by a Nissan Sentra on SR-78. According to CHP, the crash happened when a GMC Yukon pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway and the two minors stepped out of the vehicle. A Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on SR-78 struck the children.

Both children were declared dead at the scene, CHP said. The driver of the Nissan, who was only identified as a 41-year-old woman from Vista, stayed at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, the driver of the Yukon was arrested in connection with the death. The driver, who authorities identified as Sandra Ortiz, 33, of Vista, faces charges that include DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child endangerment.

CHP did not say what the relationship between Ortiz and the children was. It is also unclear why the children were on the freeway at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact CHP’s Oceanside-area office at 760-643-3400.