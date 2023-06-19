Vista

Woman accused of DUI after 2 kids who were her passengers are killed on freeway in Vista

CHP did not release the names of the victims but did describe them as a 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman, who law enforcement say was driving the SUV that two children were in before they hopped out and were killed by another driver on a Vista freeway, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident was reported Sunday evening when the children – a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – were struck by a Nissan Sentra on SR-78. According to CHP, the crash happened when a GMC Yukon pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway and the two minors stepped out of the vehicle. A Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on SR-78 struck the children.

San Diego News

Liberty Station Jun 17

Liberty Station Juneteenth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; San Diego police searching for shooter

San Diego 13 hours ago

Man shot while washing hands in San Diego restaurant bathroom

Both children were declared dead at the scene, CHP said. The driver of the Nissan, who was only identified as a 41-year-old woman from Vista, stayed at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As the investigation progressed, the driver of the Yukon was arrested in connection with the death. The driver, who authorities identified as Sandra Ortiz, 33, of Vista, faces charges that include DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child endangerment.

CHP did not say what the relationship between Ortiz and the children was. It is also unclear why the children were on the freeway at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact CHP’s Oceanside-area office at 760-643-3400.

This article tagged under:

VistaSan Diego CountyNorth CountyCourts and Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us