2 minors hit and killed by vehicle on SR-78 in Vista

Two minors were hit and killed on eastbound SR-78 near the Mar Vista Drive exit in Vista Sunday evening, according to the Vista Fire Department.

The mother driving the car with the two juveniles pulled over and they hopped out for unknown reasons around 6:10 p.m., according to the Vista Fire Department.

The exact age of the juveniles is not yet known, according to Brett Davidson, deputy Fire Chief of Vista.

The driver of the car that hit the two minors was not arrested, according to Davidson. The driver was visibly distressed with the situation, Davidson added.

Traffic was blocked on the two right lanes of eastbound SR-78 just east of Mar Vista for about two hours according to Caltrans San Diego.

By 9:32 p.m., all lanes had reopened.