Mobile Home Fire ‘Suspicious in Nature’ in El Cajon

Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Monday night in El Cajon and police said they had dropped by for a disturbance call just hours earlier.

The double-wide mobile home was reportedly engulfed in flames and smoke, Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded around 8:50 p.m. to the home located in Lynnwood Mobile Estates along E. Washington Avenue.

But hours before at around 4 p.m., El Cajon Police were called for some sort of disturbance involving the homeowner and a neighbor, Lt. Darrin Forster said. Police did not arrest anyone during the earlier call and the outcome was unknown.

Forster said the fire appeared suspicious in nature because of the earlier call. An arson investigation team was also called to the scene.

Heartland Fire said the resident was not home at the time of the fire.

The home was a complete loss and the owner was apparently about to try and sell his home for about $75,000.

The department requested additional resources as the fire continued to burn Monday night. El Cajon Police and San Miguel Fire and Rescue departments also responded to the scene.

No other homes were damaged in the fire, firefighters said.