$12.1M more in upgrades coming to San Diego International Airport

San Diego International Airport was awarded nearly $12.1 million by the Federal Aviation Administration this week for terminal construction, part of roughly $970 million in funds awarded to airfields across the nation.

"Investing in America's airport infrastructure isn't just about upgrading runways and terminals -- it's about growing local economies, creating jobs, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of travel," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "With the grants we're announcing today -- nearly $1 billion in total -- we're helping modernize 125 airports across the country in order to make their operations safer, more accessible, and more convenient for travelers."

A total of 125 airport-related projects nationwide received funds.

The money for San Diego International Airport was designated for new terminal construction, including "the installation of two passenger boarding bridges, pilings, foundation concrete, flooring, roofing and structural steel."

Other SoCal airports receiving funds

Several other Southern California airports also received funds.

Los Angeles International Airport received $30 million that will be used for the Terminal Roadways Project, which includes "construction of roadways, ramps, bridges, pedestrian bridges, intersection improvements, traffic signals/controls, traffic monitoring/management equipment, street lighting, signage and striping, sidewalks."

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana received $10.6 million for the installation of six replacement escalators that are earthquake-safe, more reliable and will "generate up to 20% energy savings," according to the FAA.

Hollywood Burbank Airport received $9.3 million for "exterior glass, roofing and drywall for a replacement passenger terminal, consisting of 14 gates."

Palm Springs International Airport, meanwhile, received $6 million to fund "the demolition of existing foundations and exterior building walls, as well as the construction of a new foundation for the expansion of the existing terminal."

"We're working to ensure passengers' safety, comfort, and convenience throughout their airport journey," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin said in a statement. "Today's investment also builds communities by providing good-paying jobs and infusing dollars in local economies."