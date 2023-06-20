Red, white and blue? More like red, white and boom!
Independence Day is weeks away, and you may already be looking for ways to celebrate with hot dogs, neighborhood festivals and a spectacular fireworks show.
Whether you’re a San Diegan staying in town or here visiting for the holiday, here’s a list of places to enjoy fireworks and parades during this year’s Fourth of July weekend.
City of San Diego
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
San Diego's Big Bay Boom
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero and Coronado Landing
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: This annual show is the largest fireworks show on the West Coast, with an estimated attendance of up to half a million people, according to its website. You can see fireworks from pretty much anywhere along the bay, so there are plenty of viewing spots. More information here.
Fireworks on Mission Bay
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Mission Bay Yacht Club
- When: July 3 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- More information here.
SeaWorld's 4th of July Weekend Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: SeaWorld San Diego
- When: July 4 at 10:50 p.m.
- Price: Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99.
- More information here.
La Jolla Shores' 4th of July Drone Show
- What: Drone show
- Where: Kellogg Park
- When: July 4 at 8:45 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: The show will feature 100 drones about 350 feet above the shoreline. Drone shows mitigate some of the negative environmental impacts of traditional fireworks, according to a press release. More information here.
Ocean Beach's Drone Light Show
- What: Drone show
- Where: North of Ocean Beach Pier
- When: July 4 at 9:05 p.m.
- More information here.
North County San Diego
Legoland's Red, White & BOOM!
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Legoland Carlsbad
- When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
- Price: Included with admission. Tickets start at $89.
- More information here.
Fireworks Spectacular at the San Diego County Fair
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: $20-$25 - Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here.
- More information here.
Oceanside Fireworks Show
- What: Fireworks
- Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon
- When: July 3 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- More information here.
Oceanside Independence Parade
- What: Parade
- Where: Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive
- When: June 24 at 10 a.m.
- Good to know: The city does not stage the parade on Independence Day due to how busy the beach community gets around the holiday. More information here.
More Summer Content:
Escondido Independence Day Celebration
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Grape Day Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- More information here.
Poway's Fourth of July Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Poway High School Stadium
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: $5 at the gate. Children ages 11 and under are free.
- More information here.
Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth
- What: Fireworks and parade
- Where: Rancho Bernardo High School
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: $10 or $20 donation
- Good to know: The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs from Acena Drive to Rancho Bernardo Road and then Bernardo Center Drive. Throughout the day, festivities will happen at Webb Park with an evening fireworks show. More information here.
San Marcos' Fourth of July Celebration
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Bradley Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and will include an 80's cover band, carnival games, jumpers and food for sale. More information here.
East County
El Cajon's Fourth of July Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Kennedy Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Head down as early as 2 p.m. for other entertainment, including train rides, arts and crafts and live music. More information here.
Julian 4th of July Parade
- What: Parade
- Where: Main Street
- When: July 4 at noon
- More information here.
4th of July Santee Salutes
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Town Center Community Park East
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: $10 parking fee
- Good to know: Festivities start at 2 p.m. Rideshare is encouraged as parking is limited and passes need to be purchased in advance. More information here.
Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Lake Murray Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- The show is back for the first time since 2017. Head to Lake Murray Park for a lineup of live music. The fireworks can be seen throughout the community. More information here.
South Bay
Chula Vista 4th Fest
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free event and parking
- Good to know: Food trucks will be on site. More information here.
Imperial Beach 4th of July Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Imperial Beach Pier
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- More information here.
Coronado's Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks
- Where: Glorietta Bay
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- More information here.
Parade
- Where: Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place
- When: July 4 at 10 a.m.
- Good to know: The parade will be livestreamed here. Festivities will continue after the parade with concerts and demonstrations.