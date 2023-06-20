Red, white and blue? More like red, white and boom!

Independence Day is weeks away, and you may already be looking for ways to celebrate with hot dogs, neighborhood festivals and a spectacular fireworks show.

Whether you’re a San Diegan staying in town or here visiting for the holiday, here’s a list of places to enjoy fireworks and parades during this year’s Fourth of July weekend.

City of San Diego

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diego's Big Bay Boom

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero and Coronado Landing

: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero and Coronado Landing When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: This annual show is the largest fireworks show on the West Coast, with an estimated attendance of up to half a million people, according to its website. You can see fireworks from pretty much anywhere along the bay, so there are plenty of viewing spots. More information here.

In 2012, the Big Bay Boom firework show did not go as planned. With no show in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, let's look back at another strange year.

Fireworks on Mission Bay

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Mission Bay Yacht Club

: Mission Bay Yacht Club When : July 3 at 9 p.m.

: July 3 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free More information here.

SeaWorld's 4th of July Weekend Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : SeaWorld San Diego

: SeaWorld San Diego When : July 4 at 10:50 p.m.

: July 4 at 10:50 p.m. Price : Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99.

: Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99. More information here.

La Jolla Shores' 4th of July Drone Show

What : Drone show

: Drone show Where : Kellogg Park

: Kellogg Park When : July 4 at 8:45 p.m.

: July 4 at 8:45 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The show will feature 100 drones about 350 feet above the shoreline. Drone shows mitigate some of the negative environmental impacts of traditional fireworks, according to a press release. More information here.

Ocean Beach's Drone Light Show

What: Drone show Where: North of Ocean Beach Pier When: July 4 at 9:05 p.m. More information here.

North County San Diego

Legoland's Red, White & BOOM!

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Legoland Carlsbad

: Legoland Carlsbad When : July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Price : Included with admission. Tickets start at $89.

: Included with admission. Tickets start at $89. More information here.

Fireworks Spectacular at the San Diego County Fair

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Del Mar Fairgrounds

: Del Mar Fairgrounds When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $20-$25 - Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here.

: $20-$25 - Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here. More information here.

Missed this year's Big Bay Boom? Check out the final moments of the fireworks bonanza.

Oceanside Fireworks Show

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon

: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon When : July 3 at 9 p.m.

: July 3 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free More information here.

Oceanside Independence Parade

What : Parade

: Parade Where : Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive

: Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive When : June 24 at 10 a.m.

: June 24 at 10 a.m. Good to know: The city does not stage the parade on Independence Day due to how busy the beach community gets around the holiday. More information here.

Escondido Independence Day Celebration

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Grape Day Park

: Grape Day Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free More information here.

Poway's Fourth of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Poway High School Stadium

: Poway High School Stadium When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $5 at the gate. Children ages 11 and under are free.

: $5 at the gate. Children ages 11 and under are free. More information here.

Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth

What : Fireworks and parade

: Fireworks and parade Where : Rancho Bernardo High School

: Rancho Bernardo High School When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $10 or $20 donation

: $10 or $20 donation Good to know: The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs from Acena Drive to Rancho Bernardo Road and then Bernardo Center Drive. Throughout the day, festivities will happen at Webb Park with an evening fireworks show. More information here.

San Marcos' Fourth of July Celebration

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Bradley Park

: Bradley Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and will include an 80's cover band, carnival games, jumpers and food for sale. More information here.

California Live’s Malou Nubla chats with Michelle Stern, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, about calming an anxious pet during July 4th fireworks. Michelle shares tips for keeping your four-legged friend safe and happy. Learn how you can prepare your furry friend for the suspenseful festivities of Independence Day. For more info, please visit<a href="https://poochparenting.net/">PoochParenting.net</a>

East County

El Cajon's Fourth of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Kennedy Park

: Kennedy Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Head down as early as 2 p.m. for other entertainment, including train rides, arts and crafts and live music. More information here.

Julian 4th of July Parade

What : Parade

: Parade Where : Main Street

: Main Street When : July 4 at noon

: July 4 at noon More information here.

4th of July Santee Salutes

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Town Center Community Park East

: Town Center Community Park East When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $10 parking fee

: $10 parking fee Good to know: Festivities start at 2 p.m. Rideshare is encouraged as parking is limited and passes need to be purchased in advance. More information here.

Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Lake Murray Park

: Lake Murray Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free The show is back for the first time since 2017. Head to Lake Murray Park for a lineup of live music. The fireworks can be seen throughout the community. More information here.

South Bay

Chula Vista 4th Fest

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free event and parking

: Free event and parking Good to know: Food trucks will be on site. More information here.

Imperial Beach 4th of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Imperial Beach Pier

: Imperial Beach Pier When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free More information here.

A light show of a different kind helped people in Imperial Beach celebrate the Fourth of July. Instead of fireworks, a high tech drone show lit up the sky at the Imperial Beach Pier. One hundred and eighty drones, choreographed to music, danced over the pier forming different patriotic shapes like an American flag and spelling out U.S.A.

Coronado's Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks

Where : Glorietta Bay

: Glorietta Bay When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free More information here.

Parade