San Diego's minimum wage to increase to $17.25 an hour in 2025

Minimum wage has increased in the city since 2019 by an amount commensurate with the cost of living increase of the previous year.

People working for minimum wage in the city of San Diego will see more money in their paychecks starting Wednesday, when the minimum wage rises from $16.85 to $17.25 an hour.

The city's minimum wage is higher than California's minimum wage, which will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1, 2025.

"This milestone reflects years of hard work and advocacy to put more money directly into the pockets of hardworking San Diegans," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "By raising the minimum wage, we are helping working families deal with the rising cost of living and better make ends meet."

The change is part of the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, passed in 2016. Minimum wage has increased in the city since 2019 by an amount commensurate with the cost of living increase of the previous year.

As always, tips and gratuities do not count toward minimum wage. Employees will continue to earn sick leave, which can be used for time for their own medical care or for the medical care of a family member but is not limited to those. Employers may limit use of sick leave to 40 hours in a benefit year per employee.

Every employer must post minimum wage notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.

San Diego's Minimum Wage Program can be reached at SDMinWage@sandiego.gov or 619-235-5912 for questions or to file a complaint.

