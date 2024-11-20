California

Californians reject Prop 32 that sought to raise statewide minimum wage

The state ballot measure is one of the 10 propositions on this year's ballot.

By Helen Jeong

20160621 money coins minimum wage
Telemundo 48

California voters rejected Proposition 32, which proposed that the state gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $18 an hour, NBC News projected Wednesday.

With more than 90% of the ballots counted, the no votes narrowly led the tally with nearly 51 % of the votes, compared to 49% of the votes that supported the increase of the minimum wage.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The state ballot measure would have required employers with 26 or more workers to raise wages to $17 an hour for the remainder of the year, then increasing it to $18 an hour, beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Prop 32 was heavily backed by labor unions while opposed by business groups who said it would disproportionately affect local employers. 

California became the first state in the nation to approve a $15 statewide minimum wage. Just last year Californians also raised fast food wages to a minimum $20 an hour, and medical staff to $25.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaDecision 2024Elections
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us