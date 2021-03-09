Military ID's Marine Killed in Camp Pendleton Crash

The U.S. military publicly identified Tuesday a 19-year-old Marine who died in a three-vehicle weekend crash on the grounds of Camp Pendleton.

Lance Cpl. Tomiwa Adewale of Texas died early Sunday evening at the scene of the wreck on Las Pulgas Road, according to base officials.

The crash, which involved the drivers' private vehicles, left two other Marines injured. One was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with injuries of undisclosed severity, and the other was treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for minor trauma.

The identities of the survivors of the accident were not released.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Adewale served as a field-artillery cannoneer with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

"He was an integral part of Battery A and beloved by all who knew him," said Lt. Col. Matthew Ritchie, commanding officer of the battalion.

"His smile and cheerfulness in the midst of adversity were welcomed by those whom he served most closely with. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends back home."

The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation, according to 1st Marine Division public affairs.