Memorial benches above Swami's Beach in Encinitas return with controversial new feature

When the memorial benches above Swami's Beach in Encinitas first arrived more than 20 years ago, neighbors weren’t really happy about it.

“Some people felt like having the memorials were headstones, kind of like you'd see in a cemetery,” Encinitas resident Ed Burke said.

Over time, he said the benches started to grow on them.

“Especially when you would see the family members come and sit on an anniversary or birthday, or the anniversary of somebody's passing, then you appreciate what it means to someone else,” Burke continued.

The benches drew a crowd, including Terry McKeon. He’s homeless and sleeps on the benches every night.

One day without notice, he said the benches vanished.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to Swami's beach visitors with special ties to benches that once offered a premium spot to catch a susnet.

“I just slept on the ground,” he said.

The benches were gone for more than two weeks while they were being refurbished, according to the city. Upon their return, the benches now feature an armrest in the middle.

“Armrests on City benches are the preferred standards due to providing distancing functions or boundaries for personal space, separation between seats for more people to utilize it at once, and deterrents to skateboarding," the city said in a statement.

Some critics say the armrests are meant to keep homeless people from sleeping on the benches. McKeon said the armrests won’t bother him much.

“I’ll sleep anywhere,” he said.

The city reports the first group of benches have been refurbished and delivered. The remaining benches will be returned when the repairs are completed.