Iconic benches above Swami's Beach in Encinitas are gone, at least for now

Visitors to the parking lot above Swami's Beach, in Encinitas, having passed by the large carved tiki head, know that the benches lining the cliffside above the break offer some of the most breathtaking views of San Diego's coast.

Which, some could argue, is one way of saying: some of the best views in California, in America, in the world.

A spot above Swami's Beach where some of the benches had stood for decades.

And that's why many locals were disturbed recently to discover that those concrete benches, polished smooth by decades of backsides, spectacular sunsets and long conversations, are gone, and with them, their bronze memorial plaques: "In Loving Memory of Adrian Shetterly," reads one adorned with a pair of dolphins.

The picnic tables at the site were also removed.

Encinitas resident Connie Byer's memories of her son are intimately tied to the beach and the benches, one of which bore a plaque in his honor.

"And so that's been 26 years ago," Byer told NBC 7 on Tuesday. "I've been able to sit here on the bench, watch where we actually scattered his ashes."

Michael Johnson, who is also a longtime local, was among those startled to learn the benches were removed.

“It seems to be typical that — they never really seem to ask the people," Johnson said about the move by the city. "I mean, there aren't a lot of people who've been down here their whole lives, and everyone just comes down —everyone's shocked.”

The benches above Swami's Beach prior to their removal. Photo by Google Street.

Technically, the dozen or so benches and tables are above Sea Cliff County Park, which abuts the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple, whose iconic Golden Lotus temple, dedicated in 1938, and manicured grounds gave rise to the name Swami's, one known well to surfers around the globe.

NBC 7 reached out Tuesday and asked Encinitas mayor Tony Kranz what happened to the benches. He said they "were removed for cleaning and repairs and will be returned when the work is complete."

For his part, though, Johnson gave voice to what some residents are most concerned about: “People are afraid the benches are not going to come back.”

It seems possible that illegal activity in the park could have been a contributing factor. The city acknowledged on Tuesday that it had contracted for the hiring of security guards to patrol its municipal parks.

The guards "will help ensure city parks are safe and accessible to all residents," San Diego County Sheriff's Capt. Christopher Lawrence said in a statement forwarded to NBC 7 by Kranz. "Sheriff's deputies can't be everywhere at once. Partnering with security guards will provide a visual deterrent to prevent criminal behavior and provide real-time reporting to deputies in the event illegal activity occurs. The guards will also supplement the patrols already being conducted by deputies."

Johnson had concerns that the benches may have been removed in reaction to activity by homeless people in the area.

“So the regulars don't want the transient ones to ruin it for everybody because they probably have a good thing going here," Johnson said. "They've had a good thing going here, and everybody's kind of coexisting, right?”

Johnson said he had been told by a friend, who he said was there when the benches were taken away, that the city was removing them for 90 days as a test to see if the homeless would "disappear."

Byer, whose son's name was on a memorial on a bench, didn't think taking them away would fix any problems the city may have had with people in the park

“It's not going to solve that problem, and it's creating more problems by taking away benches, like memorials of people who have lost children," Byer said. "I just think it's pathetic.”

Clearly, decades of use has left the once-possibly-pink benches, with their beat-up skatestoppers, stained and looking worse for wear.

" … the park benches are maintained by the city of Encinitas to ensure they remain a welcoming fixture for our community," read a statement, in part, from city officials. "Periodic maintenance is essential to guarantee their longevity and uphold their quality. The cherished memorials on some of the benches are always carefully protected and left undisturbed while being cleaned/maintained."

No matter what the reason, the locals are sorry to see the benches go, even for a little while.

"They've taken mine down, and I'm telling you: I want that bench back because I'm upset," Byer said.

After NBC 7 published this article, we received the following statement from a spokeswoman for the city of Encinitas:

Swami’s is one of the city’s most visited beaches. Due to the number of visitors, the city must maintain and repair the amenities at this site, including the benches. The city removed 13 memorial benches at Swami’s this past Friday due to needed maintenance and repairs. For the maintenance and repair of concrete memorial benches, our general maintenance contractor will power-wash, reseal with an anti-graffiti coating, install/replace armrests, and perform crack repairs. Staff will also evaluate the benches at this time to determine if any cracks or damage have caused the benches to reach the end of their service life.

Some of the benches that need minor maintenance will be returned by Dec. 1. Other benches that need more extensive maintenance or repairs will take longer and will be returned when complete. The benches will be placed in locations that would maximize visitors’ enjoyment of the ocean views while maintaining proper accessibility.

We express our gratitude to the community for their understanding and patience as we diligently work to maintain these benches, ensuring they continue to be cherished elements of our community landscape for years to come.