Melting Snow in San Diego Mountains Reveal Trash Left Behind

The soda can sat in the sun only a few dozen feet from an empty water bottle. A candy wrapper bleaching in the sun was a good 20 feet past the bottle.

“Very uncool. Very uncool,” scowled Larissa Flimlin.

Flimlin and her friend Ann Rheault just arrived in Cuyamaca State Park for a short hike. The weather was warm and sunny.

The state park was under several inches of snow just one week prior. The snow had since melted to reveal what lazy visitors failed to put in a trash bag to take home. Higher in elevation on Mount Laguna, several snow sleds were abandoned at the bottom of a popular spot for visitors. One sled had shattered into several pieces near a tree. It didn't look like anyone tried to pick them up.

“You could probably see the remnants of the trash that people left,” said Kenny Dean.



The Pine Valley man said hundreds usually travel up to the mountains from San Diego every time it snows. However, Dean added too many of them leave trash behind.

“It’s very disappointing to see people leaving trash and stuff like that,” he said.

He wanted to remind people who plan to head to Mount Laguna or Cuyamaca State Park after the upcoming snowstorm to pack warm clothes and a trash bag.

NBC 7 inspected long stretches of Highway 79 and Sunrise Highway. The trash wasn’t overwhelming, but it could be found by walking a few feet where people frequently park to play in the snow.

“Well, it’s hiding in the weeds there,” pointed a squinting Flimlin. “I see stuff in the weeds there. Yeah, it’s hiding here but it’s not bad. It’s not bad.”