MCAS Miramar-Based Marine Tests Positive for COVID-19

A U.S. Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 while another Marine is currently under investigation, the United States Marine Corps (USMC) confirmed.

A U.S. Marine assigned to the I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) was presumed positive for COVID-19 on March 11. That Marine is receiving treatment in isolation while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms the test results, USMC confirmed.

The second Marine with I MEF is currently a person under investigation with restriction of movement aboard Camp Pendleton and is currently receiving daily medical checks by Navy medical personnel, USMC confirmed.

Both Marines recently returned together from leave in the Washington State area and self-reported feeling ill to U.S. Navy medical personnel, USMC said.

An investigation is underway to determine who came in close contact with either Marine. No person who had contact has shown symptoms, USMC said.

"We understand the severity of this situation and are deliberate in our actions to help diminish the impact of COVID-19, but this has in no way degraded our operational readiness or the ability of our forces to rapidly deploy in support of missions in defense of our nation," said Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general of I MEF.

Neither Marine has come in contact with the group evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently in isolation at MCAS Miramar, USMC said.

USMC said they expect all service members to self-report to medical personnel if they suspect they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

I MEF, the largest Marine Corps command on the West Coast with more than 50,000 Marines and Sailors across Southern California and Arizona.