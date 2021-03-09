Mayor Gloria Outlines How San Diego Would Spend $300M Federal Coronavirus Aid

Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday detailed how he plans to spend more than $300 million in federal aid that is expected to be granted to the city when Congress passes a coronavirus spending package later this week.

Gloria said he plans to use the funding to prioritize jumpstarting San Diego's economic recovery and providing help to its most vulnerable residents, assuming Congress votes to pass the $1.9 trillion act and President Joe Biden signs it.

Gloria's "Back to Work SD" plan includes funds to continue vaccination efforts, to address the city's budget shortfall, providing aid to restaurants and small businesses.

"I am ready to get our city back on track and back to work with the economic aid provided in President Biden's American Rescue Plan," Gloria said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

"With these resources, we will defeat COVID-19, protect core city services and provide aid to small businesses. I ask San Diegans to join me in urging Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan so we can build a better tomorrow for all of us."

Gloria said that while his "Back to Work SD" plan is a blueprint, the city must await further guidance from Washington on the specifics of how it can use this aid.

A portion of the federal aid must support continued vaccination efforts. More than 5,000 vaccine doses could be distributed daily on city-owned properties, Gloria said.

He also said he was committed to supporting vaccination efforts in underserved communities to create a more equitable recovery, and funding from the American Rescue Plan could ensure that the city can better accomplish that.

The bulk of the federal aid will go to addressing the city's immediate budget crisis. According to city staff, in addition to the current $86 million budget deficit, the city is expected to be $154 million short in the next fiscal year if it wanted to keep up with the services currently offered.

Closing these monetary gaps is intended to preserve jobs, avoid salary cuts and ensure employees will continue to provide services to residents.

Gloria said the infusion of federal money will allow him to continue efforts to reduce homelessness and assist renters by investing in programs connecting vulnerable San Diegans to their families, services and permanent housing.

His plan also intends to provide infrastructure improvements around the city, prioritize delayed road repairs and reconstruction and address stormwater system problems that can lead to flooding and property destruction across the city during heavy rains.

While the American Rescue Plan as written provides aid to restaurants and small businesses, Gloria said San Diego is exploring ways to make it easier for local businesses to navigate the pathways to success in the new economy.