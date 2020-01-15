Mayor Faulconer to Give 2020 State of the City Address

Mayor Kevin Faulconer will open his sixth State of the City address from Balboa Theatre at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

In his 2019 address, Faulconer declared the city must tackle its housing crisis, lift its communities and protect its environment. He suggested the city work together as one to accomplish those feats and invited San Diegans to look toward Washington D.C. if they want to see the alternative.

Last year, he also addressed the homelessness crisis in the city, saying San Diego must break away from the old way of doing things. Echoing points made in his 2018 address, the mayor mentioned that San Diego is full of people who support more services for the homeless but don't want them in their backyard.

NBC 7 will be live streaming the 2020 address in this article.