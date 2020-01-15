Police Investigating Possible Homicide After Driver Found Shot Dead in Car

A man was found dead in Southcrest with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday afternoon, San Diego Police Department said.

Police were investigating a possible homicide in the area of 4000 Boston Avenue after a 911 call around 11:50 a.m. reported a driver appeared unconscious and bleeding.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said a witness saw three young men, possibly teenagers, running away from the scene around the time of the 911 call which initially came in as a car crash, but detectives do not believe there was a crash.

"It's still very early in the investigation and we don't have a lot to go on at this time," Dobbs told NBC 7.

Just interviewed the woman who called 911 in sparking a homicide investigation in Southcrest. While walking to pick up her son from school, she saw a driver sitting in a parked car, engine on, bleeding from the head. Says medics gave him CPR before putting a blanket over his body pic.twitter.com/aj3nH7EkO4 — Alexis Rivas (@AlexisRivasNBC) January 15, 2020

The 911 caller, Alicia Fuentes, told NBC 7 that she was walking with her 2-year-old child when she saw a parked gray sedan with the engine on and the driver unconscious and bleeding from his head. Fuentes said the passenger window was shattered.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR but the driver had died, she told NBC 7.

"I started crying because I never see too much blood," Fuentes told NBC 7. "The neighborhood is not too good, I hear a lot of police passing, but I never see something like this."

Drivers in the area should note that 40th and 41st streets will be closed from Newton Avenue to Boston Avenue for at least 6 to 8 hours.

"Well be out here all night, we’ll be doing our best to find a resolution to this incident," Lt. Dobbs said. "I don’t think that there’s any reason for them to be afraid any more than they would on any other day."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.