Vigil Planned for Two Teens Killed in Lakeside Accident

Two 16-year old boys were killed last weekend after the truck they were driving in veered off Willow Road in Lakeside at a high rate of speed and slammed into a tree. Two other 16-year old passengers in the back seat, survived the accident.

The driver, identified as Justin Kyte, 16, was killed on impact. Isaac Culkin, also 16, was taken off life support and died Wednesday morning. Culkin's family said his organs will be donated. Culkin was in the front passenger seat of the truck.

Family of 16-year old Isaac Culkin say he was taken off life support and passed away this morning. He was one of two Lakeside teens killed in a weekend vehicle accident. His grieving family will donate his organs. #nbc7 Living Memorial for Isaac Culkin https://t.co/s8YnyzjvMk — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 15, 2020

According to CHP investigators, the accident happened last Saturday night at 10:45 p.m.

The 16-year old driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was going west on Willow Road just east of Ashwood Street when he lost control. It's believed only the right front and right rear passengers were wearing seat belts.

Friends and community members have been gathering at a memorial set up at the accident site.

"Their lives will always be with us and every single time we get in a car, we'll have this experience in the back of our heads and know we have to be safe out there," said Todd Chiuchiarelli, a friend of the victims.

Billy Ortiz is a long-time Lakeside resident and friend of the Culkin family. Ortiz has planned a vigil for this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the accident site.

Ortiz told NBC 7 he has been with Culkin's mother and said she is understandably distraught, but happy with her decision to donate her son's organs.

"It’s absolutely amazing how strong she is, she’s really being a pillar for all of us, we’re the ones, breaking apart and she’s standing there with all the faith, knowing they’re doing the right thing," said Ortiz.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.