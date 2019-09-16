Military Wife Testifies in Defense of USMC Veteran Accused in Deadly Stabbing

Prosecutors say a U.S. Marine veteran accused of stabbing a construction worker to death at an Oceanside job site in 2017 "missed the thrill" of killing and went out that night looking for a life to take. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has the story.

Just moments after watching his video confession, jurors in a Vista courtroom listened to a military wife defend her husband, a U.S. Marine veteran suspected of stabbing and murdering a construction worker.

Mikhail Schmidt, 33, is accused of stabbing to death 27-year-old construction worker Jacob Bravo at an Oceanside construction job site in March 2017. The victim’s body was discovered by his coworker in his trailer the morning of Schmidt’s confession to police.

Police arrested and questioned Schmidt after he confessed to his supervisor at the triathlon training and gear shop where Schmidt worked at the time. That conversation is one Schmidt told police he regrets.

“That was my biggest downfall,” he told detectives. “I needed recognition.”

In his confession, Schmidt told detectives he chose his victim at random.

“There was no rhyme or reason behind why I chose him,” said Schmidt in the video. “Lately I’ve craved the taste of blood. I’ve needed it. I don’t know what came over me. I left my house with the intention to do harm.”

Schmidt recalled getting in his car and driving down the coast looking for a victim - something he said he had done many nights before, but he never followed through until he saw Bravo.

He spotted Bravo leaving a liquor store and followed him. He crept inside Bravo’s trailer and said he stabbed him to death the way Marines were trained to kill.

“I played it out in my head so many times how to do it,” Schmidt said.

After playing the video confession, the prosecution rested, turning the witness stand over to the defense who called their first witness to the stand, his wife Melissa.

Melissa Schmidt told jurors she still loved and supported her husband of 10 years.

The night of the killing she claimed he told her he could feel a bout of PTSD symptoms brewing. The defense argued Schmidt also struggled with depression, alcohol abuse and psychosis.

The night Schmidt left his home before allegedly killing Bravo, Schmidt was “more on edge” his wife said.

“Not the same. It was a different Mikhail,” she added.

In a video showing Schmidt alone in an interrogation room, he initially appeared restless, looking in the camera and bursting into laughter. During questioning he cracked jokes and denied any involvement in the murder.

Left alone during a break in questioning, Schmidt’s entire demeanor shifted. He slumped over.

He whispered “I’m sorry” before saying the following quote.

“I want it on the record. I love my wife, I love my dogs, I’m ready to talk. Let’s do this,” he said in the video.

“I don’t know where it came from. I don’t know what came over me,” he added.

The prosecution drew attention to Schmidt’s lack of remorse for the victim during the confession.

Prosecutors previously said Schmidt "missed the thrill" of killing and went out that night looking for a life to take.

If convicted Schmidt could face 25 years to life in prison.

As for his military history, Schmidt served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq six times. He retired in August 2013 as a Staff Sergeant, E-6, according to a USMC spokesperson. His last assignment was as a Marine Combat Instructor with the Infantry Training Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton.

